Trump lawyer moves to appeal decision that allowed Zervos case to continue

(CNN) A lawyer for President Donald Trump has begun the process of appealing last month's decision by a New York judge to allow a defamation case brought by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos to proceed.

The lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, filed the notice of appeal in New York County Supreme Court on Sunday. Kasowitz signaled his desire to appeal last month.

"We believe the court's well-reasoned decision will be upheld, and look forward to proving Ms. Zervos' claim," Zervos' attorney, Mariann Meier Wang, said in a statement Monday.

Kasowitz is also expected later Monday to file a request to stay the case pending appeal -- which would temporarily suspend the case until the appeal is decided -- and Wang will file paperwork opposing the stay by April 10, according to the stipulation document filed with the court.

Zervos has alleged that Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office more than a decade ago, and alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills.

