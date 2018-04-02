Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump won the White House in 2016 due, in large part, to his willingness to play on deep-seated fear of the other. "They" were invading America,Trump argued. "They" were challenging "our" values, changing the face of America in ways that were deeply damaging to the country.

In ways large and small, Trump has continued to blow the dog whistle as President -- insisting that on everything from immigration to trade, America is under very serious threat from the "other," and that unless things change, we will lose what is fundamentally American.

Trump took that call up a level on Monday morning, with two tweets that aimed to not only draw a very bright line between "us" and "them" but also to raise the stakes of that made-up fight.

Here are Trump's tweets from this morning strung together (bold is mine):

"Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large 'Caravans' of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws. Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don't allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!"