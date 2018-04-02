Washington (CNN) A Democratic candidate in Kentucky said Monday that she will pull her campaign ads from a local Sinclair station and called on other Democrats to do the same.

Amy McGrath, a retired Marine running in a tough primary to challenge Republican US Rep. Andy Barr, said she had instructed her campaign team "to cease and pull all campaign advertising on WDKY-TV (Channel 56), the Sinclair-owned television station in our congressional district, as soon as possible."

If you're not following this story, see the following link from Deadspin ​that ​edited dozens of ​local news anchors ​from ​across the country read​ing​ the same ​Sinclair-mandated ​script​ last week​https://t.co/6EqvEeBCgm

I've just put out the following statement to the media: pic.twitter.com/qJ4245BvpY — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) April 2, 2018

McGrath cited a viral video from Deadspin that splices together clips of local news anchors at Sinclair-owned stations all reading from the same script decrying "fake stories" in the press and online.

McGrath said the script "eerily mimics the propaganda efforts that authoritarian regimes often use to control the media in their own country" and called on all Democratic candidates in the country to join her in a boycott of Sinclair.

"I call on all Democratic candidates across the country to take a firm stand against this frightening development to our Democracy and refuse to buy advertising time on all Sinclair-owned television stations," McGrath said in a statement.

