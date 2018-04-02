Jerusalem (CNN) Israel has agreed to cancel plans to deport thousands of migrants to third countries after striking a deal with the United Nations Refugee Agency.

According to the agreement, Israel will send at least 16,250 African migrants to countries in the West after reaching an "unprecedented understanding" with the UNHCR, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.

Thousands of other African migrants will be able to stay in Israel.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu said that many of those leaving the country will be moved to Canada, Italy and Germany. He said that 6,000 migrants will depart within the next 18 months.

There are approximately 37,000 illegal immigrants in Israel, the majority from Eritrea or Sudan, according to the Population and Immigration Authority.

African migrants demonstrate with their hands crossed outside the Embassy of Rwanda in the Israeli city of Herzliya on February 7, 2018.

