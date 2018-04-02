Egyptian President Sisi wins second term with 97% of vote

(CNN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Monday secured a second term in office after winning 97% of the vote.

In a widely expected result, Sisi, who ran against just one other candidate, won more than 21 million votes, according to Egypt's National Election Authority.

There was 41% turnout of almost 60 million registered voters.

Sisi's only rival for the presidency was Mousa Mostafa Mousa, after several other candidates quit the race. The opposition blames Sisi's government for squeezing potential rivals through what they see as a strategy of intimidation or coercion, but the President says he is not to blame.

Detractors have accused Mousa of being a stooge candidate, sanctioned by the regime to give the election a veneer of legitimacy.

