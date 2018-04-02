Story highlights New York Times investigation: Scientists met with industry to ask for money for a study

National Institutes of Health says it is looking into the matter

(CNN) The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism is coming under scrutiny over communications with the alcohol industry.

A separate investigation in the digital publication Stat found that the alcohol institute's director, George Koob, may have killed a study that did not look favorable to the alcohol industry.

Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, will also get outside experts to weigh in on the design of the study, The New York Times said.

The Times investigation found that staff members of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism met with members of the alcohol industry multiple times in 2013 and 2014 to potentially get financial backing for a clinical trial looking into whether drinking might have health benefits.

Read More