Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals battle with anorexia

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 3:04 PM ET, Mon April 2, 2018

(CNN)Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she struggled with anorexia.

The 16-year-old model posted two photos of herself wearing swimsuits. Hamlin explained in the caption that the first photo is recent, while the other is from last year when she was suffering from anorexia. Hamlin looked visibly thinner in the second photo.
"Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay," Hamlin wrote in the captiom. "Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn't mean you can't have bad days. We're human. All of us."
Hamlin said she hopes that others will benefit from reading about her struggles.
    "I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty [sic] me, but to help," she said. "I am on this earth to help people, and I know that."
    Hamlin also told fans that she suffers from "health complications" as a result of her years long battle with anorexia. She said that she was recently diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland.
    "I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it's going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life ... not to say that recently being diagnosed with Hashimoto's has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help."