(CNN) Oh Lord, was there anything better than Chrissy Teigen tweeting during "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"?

The model/TV personality had good reason to watch as her husband, John Legend, had the starring role in the live NBC musical.

Teigen is known for her often sassy and hilarious tweets and she did not let fans down Sunday night.

Just prior to the show beginning she tweeted, "It's almost time!!!" with a video showing a "shrine" built to her husband which included a candle with Legend's picture tapped over the face of Jesus, flowers and a sign which read "Good Luck."

Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, is seen with Legend and their almost 2-year-old daughter, Luna, as Kanye West's hit "Jesus Walks" plays.