Dwayne Johnson reveals battle with depression, mother's suicide attempt

(CNN) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed that times have been harder for him than fans know.

"Struggle and pain is real," he said. "I was devastated and depressed."

Johnson said he went through a dark period years ago when injuries ended his dreams of playing professional football.

He was released within a year of signing with the Canadian Football League and shortly after his then-girlfriend broke up with him, Johnson said.

Actor Dwayne Johnson and his mother Ata Johnson arrive at the AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi premiere of Disney's "Moana" at the El Capitan Theatre on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

