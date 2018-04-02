(CNN) Fans of ten CW shows can breathe a sigh of relief.

The CW on Monday announced that ten shows from its line-up will be returning next season.

The network's five superhero shows -- "Arrow" (season 7), "The Flash" (season 5), "Supergirl" (season 4), "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (season 4) and "Black Lightning" (season 2) -- are among the renewals announced for the 2018 to 2019 television season.

CW also renewed its "Dynasty" reboot for a second season, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (season 4), "Jane the Virgin" (season 5), "Riverdale" (season 3) and its longest running series, "Supernatural" (season 14).

Rachel Bloom, creator of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," added on Twitter that the show's fourth season will be its last.

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8 pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

Read More