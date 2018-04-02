'Bachelor' star slammed for April Fools' Day pregnancy joke

Story highlights Luyendyk Jr. tweeted his fiancée was pregnant

He responded to the backlash on Instagram

(CNN) "The Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. pulled an April Fools' Day pregnancy prank that some fans didn't find funny.

On Sunday, Luyendyk tweeted a photo of a woman sporting a baby bump whose face could not be seen with the words "Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!" and tagged fiancée Lauren Burnham.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

Right off the bat, there was suspicion the couple were joking.

"Love you guys but hopefully this isn't a joke. A lot of people struggle with getting pregnant or loosing babies and that would be F'ed up and selfish," one fan tweeted. "Just an odd day to share it is all. Hopefully a congrats will be in order."

Love you guys but hopefully this isn't a joke. A lot of people struggle with getting pregnant or loosing babies and that would be F'ed up and selfish. Just an odd day to share it is all. Hopefully a congrats will be in order. 💛 — GI💛NA (@GinaMara) April 1, 2018

If this is a joke. It's very poor taste. But you don't have a good track record on decision making — Caleb Vankirk (@CVankirk_85) April 1, 2018

Soon after, Luyendyk posted "APRIL FOOLS!" which did not go over well.