CNN 10 - April 03, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 03, 2018

China announces new tariffs on dozens of products from the U.S., and America says that more tariffs on Chinese goods are on the way: Is this the beginning of a trade war? Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea begin annual military drills that usually anger North Korea, but there are some differences this year. And within a month of a statewide teachers' strike in West Virginia, educators in several other states raise their voices as well.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More