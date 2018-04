(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- China hit the US with tariffs on $3 billion worth of imports, from pork to steel pipes US markets dipped on fears of a trade war with China and the President's tweets on Amazon sent the company's stock tumbling.

-- Winnie Mandela, a South African anti-apartheid activist and wife of the late Nelson Mandela, died at 81

-- US and British soldiers killed in Syria last week were on a classified ISIS "kill or capture" mission

-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential meeting at the White House

-- Teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky walked out of their classrooms and marched on state capitols to demand higher wages and better education funding. Catch up on the protests here

-- A boy who fell into a drainage pipe was found alive

-- The man famous for his "affluenza" defense as a teen was released from jail

-- Caste protests in India turned violent, leaving at least eight people dead

-- Nope, this was not an April Fool's joke: People in the Northeast woke up to another snow storm

-- Ready for the NBA playoffs? Here's a look at this year's title contenders