(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- China hit the US with tariffs on $3 billion worth of imports, from pork to steel pipes. US markets dipped on fears of a trade war with China and the President's tweets on Amazon sent the company's stock tumbling.
-- Winnie Mandela, a South African anti-apartheid activist and wife of the late Nelson Mandela, died at 81.
-- US and British soldiers killed in Syria last week were on a classified ISIS "kill or capture" mission.
-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential meeting at the White House.
-- Teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky walked out of their classrooms and marched on state capitols to demand higher wages and better education funding. Catch up on the protests here.
-- A boy who fell into a drainage pipe was found alive.
-- The man famous for his "affluenza" defense as a teen was released from jail.
-- Caste protests in India turned violent, leaving at least eight people dead.
-- Nope, this was not an April Fool's joke: People in the Northeast woke up to another snow storm.
-- Ready for the NBA playoffs? Here's a look at this year's title contenders.
-- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson opened up about his battle with depression and his mother's attempted suicide.