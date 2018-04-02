Their journey north sparked a Trump tweetstorm

(CNN) It's part activist march, part humanitarian mission.

The images are striking: throngs of Central American migrants crossing Mexico during Holy Week as they make their way north to the US border.

It's become an annual tradition, and getting publicity has always been a goal for this and other so-called "caravans" that periodically make their way through Mexico.

The group of Central American immigrants made their way into Mexico last week.

Trump's tweets place the caravan at the center of the US immigration debate, suggesting that the latest waves of people are coming to the United States because of lax laws that don't do enough to crack down on illegal immigration.