In Costa Rica, conservative gets thumbs down in presidential runoff

(CNN) Costa Rican voters soundly rejected a presidential candidate who campaigned on social conservative issues on Sunday, instead voting overwhelmingly for a well-known political figure and writer.

A former minister from the ruling center-left party, Carlos Alvarado, 38, repelled a challenge from Fabricio Alvarado, a 43-year-old evangelical Christian preacher, in a run-off election in the 5 million population Central American nation.

Fabricio Alvarado

In results from more than 95% of polling stations, Alvarado of the Citizens' Action Party received 60.74% of the vote and Fabricio Alvarado of the National Restoration Party garnered 39.26%, t he Supreme Court of Elections said.

The count on Monday shows that Carlos Alvarado got more than 1.2 million votes and Fabricio Alvarado received more than 828,000.

The men, who are not related, faced off in the runoff after the first round of voting in February.

