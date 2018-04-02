Ethiopia swears in first prime minister from Oromo ethnic group

(CNN) Ethiopia's new prime minister, Abiye Ahmed, was sworn in by parliament Monday.

The country's ruling coalition appointed Ahmed the new leader after weeks of uncertainty and protest.

He succeeds former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, who unexpectedly resigned February 15.

Hailemariam took power in 2012 and was chairman of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which has ruled since the fall of the Derg regime in 1992.

Ahmed, 42, is Ethiopia's first Oromo prime minister. The Oromos, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, make up around a third of the nation's 100 million population.

