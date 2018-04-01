Kim Jong Un attends South Korean pop stars concert in Pyongyang

(CNN) North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, attended a concert of South Korean singers in Pyongyang during which they were seen clapping, according to South Korea's Unification and Cultural Ministry press pool.

After the 2-hour-plus concert, the North Korean leader and his wife shook hands with the pop stars and took pictures with them, the pool added.

The concert marked the first time in over a decade that South Korean musicians have traveled to North Korea, as relations between the two countries have thawed ahead of a groundbreaking summit of the leaders of the two countries.

In video footage of the show, Kim Jong Un stands up, claps and waves to a crowd of applauding concert-goers below him.

Also in attendance from North Korea were Kim Yo Jong, Kim Yong Nam, Choe Hui, Ri Son Gwon and Kim Chang Son, according to the pool.

Read More