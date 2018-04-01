Las Vegas hockey team retires No. 58 to honor concert victims

(CNN) The Las Vegas Golden Knights final home game of the 2018 season will always be remembered as a special one, but not for the game.

So unbelievably powerful. No player will ever wear the #58 in a Golden Knights uniform. It is officially retired and this banner will now hang in the rafters at T-Mobile Arena. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/pKAkIqx6PC — Kevaney Martin (@KevaneyMartin) April 1, 2018

Along with the jersey retirement, the names of all the victims lit up the ice. A banner with 58 stars and victims' names was also raised in the arena.

Just like the home opener, the names of the 58 individuals whose lives were taken on One October are lit up on the ice



Tonight and every night, we honor and remember you pic.twitter.com/GPq6KZLT9j — x - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 1, 2018

"Tonight we fly 58 stars in the sky as a reminder that the 58 will always be with us," an announcer at the game said to a crowd erupting in applause. "We are and always will be Vegas strong."

The 58 will always be with us #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/FwT0HOH3uS — x - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 1, 2018