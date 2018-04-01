Sacramento sheriff's vehicle hits protester at Stephon Clark vigil, witness says

(CNN) A bystander video shows the moment a demonstrator was hit by a Sacramento Sheriff's deputy's vehicle Saturday night as people protested the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The collision happened during a vigil as a woman carrying a "Stephon Clark Rest in Power" sign walked in front of a sheriff's vehicle and motioned the driver to stop, according to a video from the National Lawyers Guild Legal Observers obtained by CNN.

The deputy then drove away, said Guy Danilowitz, a legal observer who recorded the video.

"The vehicle accelerated and struck her, accelerated very fast and struck her violently and she fell to the ground," Danilowitz said.

"It was a very fast acceleration, not the way you would move with people around," he added.

