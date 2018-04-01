Howard University meets 1 of 9 student protest demands

(CNN) After days of continuous student protest, the Howard University board of trustees has met one of the students' nine demands.

campus of the historically black university on March 29 -- days after it was revealed that an outside auditor had determined that university employees Protesters with the group HU Resist occupied an administration building on the Washington, DC,campus of the historically black university on March 29 -- days after it was revealed that an outside auditor had determined that university employees misappropriated financial aid money from 2007 to 2016.

In the words of Frederick Douglass, "power concedes nothing without a demand." These are our demands. #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/pnFOefF2KM — #StudentPowerHU (@HUResist) March 26, 2018

Students occupying the administration building have refused to leave until all nine of their demands -- including the resignation of the university President Wayne A.I. Frederick -- are met.

The board agreed Saturday to the students' first demand: to "provide adequate housing for all students under the age of 21 and extend the fall 2018 housing deposit deadline to May 1," according to Alexis McKenney, a Howard student and lead organizer of HU Resist.

McKenney said that protesters reached the agreement with the board on Saturday night.

Read More