Chicago sees drop in killings and shootings for 13 consecutive months

Chicago (CNN) Killings and shootings continue to dip in Chicago, a city long plagued by gun violence, according to crime figures released Sunday.

March marked the 13th consecutive month of declining gun violence, the Chicago Police Department said. Shootings dipped 17% and murders dropped 25% compared to March 2017, figures show.

Year-to-date, murders dipped 22% and shootings dropped 25% compared to the same period in 2017, Chicago police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the city still has a long way to go to curb gun violence despite the steady progress.

"We are making progress and certainly it's not cause for celebration," Johnson said. "But when you look at it you do have to acknowledge progress."