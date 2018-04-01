Thunder Snow seals $10m Dubai World Cup success

(CNN) In May 2017, Thunder Snow was the butt of a few jokes on Twitter after refusing to race in the Kentucky Derby.

On Saturday, the Irish thoroughbred was the toast of the horse racing world after a thrilling victory in the $10 million Dubai World Cup.

Under French jockey Christophe Soumillon, Thunder Snow recorded a seventh victory in the race for the Godolphin stable and a sixth for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor.

It was a far cry from the scenes at Churchill Downs less than a year ago, when the colt bucked out of the gate before pulling out of the "The Run for the Roses."

