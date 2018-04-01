Breaking News

Thunder Snow seals $10m Dubai World Cup success

By Tom McGowan, CNN

Updated 4:42 AM ET, Sun April 1, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Thunder Snow recorded a stunning victory in Saturday&#39;s $10 million Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse.
Photos: Thunder Snow strides to victory
Thunder Snow recorded a stunning victory in Saturday's $10 million Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
It was French jockey Christophe Soumillon&#39;s first win in the race, which was formerly the richest in the world.
Photos: Thunder Snow strides to victory
It was French jockey Christophe Soumillon's first win in the race, which was formerly the richest in the world.
Hide Caption
2 of 5
It was a seventh win in the race for the Godolphin stable and a sixth for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor.
Photos: Thunder Snow strides to victory
It was a seventh win in the race for the Godolphin stable and a sixth for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor.
Hide Caption
3 of 5
Last May, Thunder Snow bucked before pulling up early in the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, the Irish thoroughbred looked far more assured.
Photos: Thunder Snow strides to victory
Last May, Thunder Snow bucked before pulling up early in the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, the Irish thoroughbred looked far more assured.
Hide Caption
4 of 5
The race takes place in front of the enormous grandstand at the Meydan track.
Photos: Thunder Snow strides to victory
The race takes place in front of the enormous grandstand at the Meydan track.
Hide Caption
5 of 5
thunder storm dubai world cupChristophe Soumillon thunder snowdubai world cup godolphinthunder snow meydanMeydan Grandstand

(CNN)In May 2017, Thunder Snow was the butt of a few jokes on Twitter after refusing to race in the Kentucky Derby.

On Saturday, the Irish thoroughbred was the toast of the horse racing world after a thrilling victory in the $10 million Dubai World Cup.
Under French jockey Christophe Soumillon, Thunder Snow recorded a seventh victory in the race for the Godolphin stable and a sixth for trainer Saeed Bin Suroor.
It was a far cry from the scenes at Churchill Downs less than a year ago, when the colt bucked out of the gate before pulling out of the "The Run for the Roses."
    Meet the jockey with the most wins in history
    Meet the jockey with the most wins in history

      JUST WATCHED

      Meet the jockey with the most wins in history

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Meet the jockey with the most wins in history 03:43
    READ: The most successful jockey of all time
    Read More
    "I can't quite believe I've just won this amazing race," Soumillon said in quotes carried by racingpost.com.
    "I was screaming and crying watching horses like Cigar and jockeys such as Jerry Bailey and Frankie Dettori winning this race, so for me to do it is incredible."
    An 8-1 shot before the race, Thunder Snow saw off the challenge of Bob Baffert-trained favorite West Coast, who came in second.
    Soumillon was full of praise for his horse, who clearly enjoyed the Meydan track more than the Louisville dirt.
    "He's a funny horse -- he's very talented but when he doesn't want to do something there's nothing you can do about it," he said.
    "The track really suits front-runners but, even still, he's a true champion. He proved it as a two-year-old, a three-year-old and now today he was amazing."
    Bin Suroor agreed, adding: "This horse is brilliant.
    "Christophe rode a great race. We spoke beforehand about what to do from the outside draw and he rode him to perfection.
    "As soon as he was out the stalls and in a good position, I thought he would go well."
    The Gran Premio Latino Americano in Uruguay
    argentina uruguay horse racing winning post march 2018 spc spt_00153714

      JUST WATCHED

      The Gran Premio Latino Americano in Uruguay

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Gran Premio Latino Americano in Uruguay 22:20
    READ: The jockey school helping change young lives
    Baffert had to settle for second and third place, with West Coast and Mubtaahij coming in behind Thunder Snow.
    "Our horses ran well -- I knew they would -- but we wanted to win," he admitted. "Thunder Snow is clearly a good horse, he just ran them off their feet. I know that feeling."