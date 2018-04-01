Notre Dame beats Mississippi State with buzzer-beater

(CNN) Notre Dame crushed Mississippi State's hope of winning a championship Sunday.

The Fighting Irish defeated the Bulldogs 61-58 to win their first championship in 17 years with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from junior guard Arike Ogunbowale.

"It just felt right," Ogunbowale said.

Ogunbowale also scored a buzzer-beater at the end of Notre Dame's game against UConn on Friday. Former NBA star Kobe Bryant attended that game and tweeted to Ogunbowale that she wouldn't finish the job until she won a championship.

"I work for this in practice," Ogunbowale told ESPN after the game. "The job is over, mamba mentality."

