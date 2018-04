Immigrant 'caravan' heading to US-Mexico border sparks Trump's concern

Washington (CNN) On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump referenced an impending series of immigrant 'caravans' moving through Mexico to spark his call for Congress to pass strict border laws.

"Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. 'Caravans' coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL," Trump tweeted Sunday morning

Trump appears to be referring to a migrant caravan assembled by the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People without Borders), which was discussed on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" shortly before he published his tweet. It's not known if the President watched the specific segment, but he indirectly referenced claims mentioned in an on-air interview with a Border Patrol union representative.

While Trump said "no deal" for the DACA program, it is still operational. Federal courts have issued restraining orders keeping it active despite the expiration of the administration's six-month deadline for Congress to push through a DACA deal.

It is not clear what the President was referring to when tweeting about "big flows" of individuals taking advantage of DACA, since the program is not accepting new applications right now.

