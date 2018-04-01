2020Vision: Biden a popular 2020 pick; Holder plans early 2019 decision; Harris schedules several big appearances

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

As 2020 prospects plot midterm travel schedules to position themselves for presidential runs, a new CNN poll offers a snapshot of how broadly acceptable some of the best-known names are to the overall Democratic electorate at this very early stage.

Joe Biden is the most broadly popular pick, with 84% of Democrats saying they are either very or somewhat like to support his potential nomination. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders comes next at 75%, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 68%. The results of the poll, conducted by SSRS , show that a top tier of candidates who all face questions about whether they'll run due to age and other factors seems to be emerging: Former Vice Presidentis the most broadly popular pick, with 84% of Democrats saying they are either very or somewhat like to support his potential nomination. Vermont Sen.comes next at 75%, followed by Massachusetts Sen.at 68%.

Then there are three younger Democratic senators who are still building national name ID: California Sen. Kamala Harris: 53%; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: 50%; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: 48%.

It's no surprise that those three had significant numbers say they're "not sure," given their lower profiles. CNN polling director Jennifer Agiesta breaks it down a little more in her wrap: "Sanders still has the strongest grip on young voters in the Democratic party: 60% of potential Democratic primary voters under 35 years say they are very likely to back Sanders, vs. 52% for Biden, 29% for Warren, 18% for Harris, 16% for Booker and 12% for Gillibrand.