(CNN) Pope Francis baptized a Nigerian migrant -- who shot to fame after confronting a thief on the streets of Rome -- as part of Saturday's Easter service.

In September last year, migrant John Ogah, 31, had been begging outside a supermarket in Rome when he confronted a thief, who was armed with a meat cleaver and attempting to steal money from the store.

Ogah was heralded a hero by the Italian press, and on Saturday was one of eight people baptized by the Pope at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

Migrant John Ogah looks on after being baptized by Pope Francis during the Easter Vigil at St. Peter's Basilica.

Ogah was also one of thousands of Nigerian migrants who reached Italy last year after traveling to Libya and catching a smuggler's boat across the Mediterranean.

Many are refugees fleeing conflict or economic migrants in search of better opportunities in Europe, most having sold everything they own to finance the journey.

