London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ticked off another item from their royal wedding to-do list -- choosing a florist.

The couple have tasked London florist Philippa Craddock with decorating St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the wedding is set to take place on May 19.

Craddock's team plans to use white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, as well as branches of beech, birch and hornbeam for the chapel's floral displays.

Florist Philippa Craddock owns a flower shop at Selfridges Department Store in central London.

Many of the plants will be sourced from the gardens and parkland of the royally-owned Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

"Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May," Kensington Palace said in a statement released Saturday.

Read More