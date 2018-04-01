Breaking News

CNN 10 - April 2, 2018

Updated 5:11 PM ET, Sun April 1, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0402_00090105
ten.0402_00090105

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 04/02/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 04/02/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

April 2, 2018

What kind of impact could life in space have on the human body? Today's special edition of CNN 10 explores that subject in depth -- and tells you how conclusions are being drawn from NASA's famous "Twins Study."
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10