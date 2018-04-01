12 militants killed in massive Indian security operation in Kashmir

(CNN) Violent clashes between the Indian military and armed separatist militants in the Indian-administered Kashmir state on Sunday killed at least 12 militants, according to Kashmir security officials.

Three army personnel were also killed in what police described as the largest anti-militant operation this year.

Indian army soldiers during a gun battle with militants in Kashmir on April 1, 2018.

"Indian security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kashmir's Shopian district early Sunday," Deputy Police Superintendent Yasir Qadri said. "Hiding militants opened fire at the troops, leading to gunfights which continued until late Sunday afternoon."

The operation resulted in violence between security forces and anti-government protesters who took to the streets. The unrest left four civilians dead, Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid said on twitter.

Protesters clash with Indian policemen following gun fights between militants and Indian forces in Kashmir on April 1, 2018.

Thousands of residents also joined funeral processions for the slain militants late on Sunday.

Read More