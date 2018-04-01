China's Tiangong-1 space lab plummets to Earth

(CNN) China's Tiangong-1 space lab re-entered the Earth's atmosphere around 8.15 a.m. Monday (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday) in a fiery fall, China's Manned Space Agency said.

Tiangong-1 plummeted into the middle of the South Pacific, the space agency said.

"Most parts were burned up in the re-entry process," the agency said.

But the Chinese government told the United Nations in May 2017 that its space lab had "ceased functioning" in March 2016, without saying exactly why.