Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)The #MeToo candidates. A gym built on fear. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
For this Somali refugee and her family, making it to the United States was the end of one journey and the beginning of another.
Larry Nassar molested them. Now gymnasts describe a different kind of abuse by famed Olympic coach John Geddert.
One fought her abuser every night, another stood up to her groping boss. Meet the women driven by the #MeToo movement to run for political office.
As excitement around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding grows, here's a look at why the royals inspire such fascination in the United States.
Terence Moore writes that, while so many sports have been politicized, the NCAA has remained out of the President's tweets. Instead, the stories around March Madness have focused on the teams and their surprise performances. Oh, and don't forget Sister Jean.
Bob Vander Plaats, an evangelical who's raised questions about President Trump's personal conduct, writes that there is danger in looking at forgiveness and faith through the lens of politics. His hope this Easter weekend is for everyone to try and look through God's eyes, rather than our own.
Steve King's suggestion that Emma Gonzalez was expressing support for a communist dictatorship by wearing a Cuban flag patch on her jacket during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington is wildly inaccurate, says Cuba scholar Rebecca Bodenheimer: "The Cuban flag does not exclusively represent socialism, Fidel or Raúl Castro, or anti-communist sentiment. It represents Cubanidad, a sense of belonging to and pride in the experience of being Cuban."