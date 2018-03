Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) The #MeToo candidates. A gym built on fear. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.

For this Somali refugee and her family, making it to the United States was the end of one journey and the beginning of another

One fought her abuser every night, another stood up to her groping boss. Meet the women driven by the #MeToo movement to run for political office

As excitement around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding grows, here's a look at why the royals inspire such fascination in the United States

Terence Moore writes that, while so many sports have been politicized, the NCAA has remained out of the President's tweets. Instead, the stories around March Madness have focused on the teams and their surprise performances. Oh, and don't forget Sister Jean

Bob Vander Plaats, an evangelical who's raised questions about President Trump's personal conduct, writes that there is danger in looking at forgiveness and faith through the lens of politics. His hope this Easter weekend is for everyone to try and look through God's eyes, rather than our own