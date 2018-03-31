Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

Updated 2:57 PM ET, Sat March 31, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)The #MeToo candidates. A gym built on fear. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.

Trump's travel ban stranded her. Then America welcomed her.

For this Somali refugee and her family, making it to the United States was the end of one journey and the beginning of another.

A gym built on fear

    An illustration shows a gymnast hanging in midair. Her arms and legs are in a split position, tied by strings to fingers on a controlling hand above. The image is like that of a puppeteer and his puppet.
    Larry Nassar molested them. Now gymnasts describe a different kind of abuse by famed Olympic coach John Geddert.
    Read More

    The "#MeToo" candidates

    One fought her abuser every night, another stood up to her groping boss. Meet the women driven by the #MeToo movement to run for political office.

    Why Americans are obsessed with the British royal family

    As excitement around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding grows, here's a look at why the royals inspire such fascination in the United States.

    Opinion: Thank goodness for March Madness -- and Sister Jean

    Terence Moore writes that, while so many sports have been politicized, the NCAA has remained out of the President's tweets. Instead, the stories around March Madness have focused on the teams and their surprise performances. Oh, and don't forget Sister Jean.

    Opinion: This Easter, don't let politics define forgiveness

    Bob Vander Plaats, an evangelical who's raised questions about President Trump's personal conduct, writes that there is danger in looking at forgiveness and faith through the lens of politics. His hope this Easter weekend is for everyone to try and look through God's eyes, rather than our own.

    Opinion: Emma Gonzalez isn't endorsing communism, she's living her truth

    Steve King's suggestion that Emma Gonzalez was expressing support for a communist dictatorship by wearing a Cuban flag patch on her jacket during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington is wildly inaccurate, says Cuba scholar Rebecca Bodenheimer: "The Cuban flag does not exclusively represent socialism, Fidel or Raúl Castro, or anti-communist sentiment. It represents Cubanidad, a sense of belonging to and pride in the experience of being Cuban."