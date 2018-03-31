Charles Barkley says he's 'disgusted' with Trump presidency

(CNN) Basketball great Charles Barkley slammed Donald Trump in an interview with CNN, saying he was "disgusted" with the state of the presidency and that the President had appealed to a specific demographic that "won't look in a mirror and say my life sucks because of me."

"I've never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now. This turmoil every single day -- the tweeting, the hiring and firing," Barkley lamented to CNN's David Axelrod on his show, "The Axe Files," airing at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on CNN.

Barkley insisted that Trump's focus on "building a wall" and "deporting" had emboldened racists.

"Do we have some bad Hispanics? Of course, we do. Do we have some bad Muslims? Of course, we do. But I believe the majority of the Muslim people in this country are amazing, hard-working people. The President has done an awful job of trying to be inclusive," Barkley said.

The NBA Hall of Famer told Axelrod he wants Trump to start focusing on the issues affecting everyday Americans.

