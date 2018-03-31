How five videos captured the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling

(CNN) Baton Rouge police shot Alton Sterling to death on July 5, 2016, outside a convenience store. Two bystander videos were released not long after the shooting. On Friday, police released the body cam videos from officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II and security video from the store. Some things described in this story have been edited out of the videos CNN is using.

Video from store security camera.

There is no audio in this video. For most of its approximately 41 minutes, the video shows Sterling selling DVDs in front of the store. Sterling is packing up his goods when Lake arrives and confronts him. Salamoni arrives a short time later. He grabs Sterling's neck and pushes him toward a car. Salamoni points his pistol at Sterling's head. The officers back off and Sterling stands in front of a car with his hands up. Lake uses his Taser twice. Sterling drops to his knees briefly and stands again. Salamoni tackles Sterling and they bounce off the front of a truck and then a car. Salamoni straddles Sterling and Lake crouches over him. Lake pulls his gun and points it at Sterling's head, and then Salamoni pulls out his gun and shoots Sterling in the chest. The officers get off Sterling, who rolls to the side. Salamoni shoots him again. Salamoni lies on the pavement for a few seconds, his gun in his hand. Lake reaches into Sterling's pants pocket, removes something and carries it to his patrol car. Other officers arrive.

What video does not show: Sterling pointing a gun at a homeless person, as alleged in the 911 call that sent police to the convenience store.

Video from Lake's body cam.

