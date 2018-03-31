WaPo: Left alone, Trump is now 'calling his own shots'

(CNN) Fourteen months into his presidency, Donald Trump is acting more defiant and independent as more and more senior-level aides and administration officials resign or are fired, according to a Washington Post report published Saturday.

The paper obtained the details of this new White House scene through interviews with 23 administration officials, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Noting that this type of defiance is typical for Trump, who for years ran the Trump Organization with a heavy hand, the paper reported that with both the President's handful of advisers and his chief of staff John Kelly "nowhere to be seen," Trump was left without a collection of "moderating forces eager to restrain the president from acting impulsively."

As a result, the President made appearances and statements that many considered to be things over which his inner circle might have voiced disapproval. And by the end of the week, the President was at Mar-a-Lago with Don King, a boxing promoter who vented to Trump about the Stormy Daniels situation, according to the Post.

"It's utterly ridiculous," King said to Trump, according to the report. CNN has reached out to King for further comment.

