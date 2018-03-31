Breaking News

US, UK soldiers killed in Syria blast identified

By Barbara Starr, Ryan Browne and Jamie Crawford, CNN

Updated 2:29 PM ET, Sat March 31, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal
Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal

    JUST WATCHED

    Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Syrian regime, rebels reach evacuation deal 02:27

(CNN)US and UK defense officials on Saturday released the names of the two troops who were killed this week in an improvised explosive device attack in the Manbij area of Syria.

US Army Master Sgt. Johnathan Dunbar, 36, of Austin, Texas, and British soldier Sgt. Matt Tonroe died as a result of Thursday's explosion, the defense officials said.
Trump says US will withdraw from Syria &#39;very soon&#39;
Trump says US will withdraw from Syria 'very soon'
Dunbar died Friday, a day after the blast, the Pentagon said.
The UK Ministry of Defence has said Tonroe was embedded with US forces on a counter ISIS operation when the attack occurred.
    The explosion also injured five others, the US-led coalition in Syria has said.
    Read More
    The coalition said details about the incident are being withheld pending further investigation.
    Dunbar was assigned to the headquarters of US Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the Pentagon said.
    Tonroe was "deployed numerous times on operations to Afghanistan and the Middle East," the UK ministry said.
    "His distinguished service reflected a man that was happiest when professionally tested on operations," a ministry statement said. "He relished responsibility, the opportunity to contribute and when the time came, to lead. He was a natural in this role."
    The United States maintains about 2,000 troops in Syria, who mostly work with local allies fighting ISIS.
    President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States would "be coming out of Syria like very soon," just hours after the Pentagon highlighted the need for US troops to remain in the country for the immediate future.

    CNN's Jason Hanna and Nada Bashir contributed to this report.