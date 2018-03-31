US, UK soldiers killed in Syria blast identified

(CNN) US and UK defense officials on Saturday released the names of the two troops who were killed this week in an improvised explosive device attack in the Manbij area of Syria.

US Army Master Sgt. Johnathan Dunbar, 36, of Austin, Texas, and British soldier Sgt. Matt Tonroe died as a result of Thursday's explosion, the defense officials said.

Dunbar died Friday, a day after the blast, the Pentagon said.

The UK Ministry of Defence has said Tonroe was embedded with US forces on a counter ISIS operation when the attack occurred.

