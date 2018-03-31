Trump launches a new website to solicit opioid addiction stories

(CNN) The White House is using a new website to collect and share stories from Americans about how they or someone they know overcame opioid addiction.

The website invites visitors to "share your story below by uploading a video about how you overcame addiction, volunteered at a recovery center, or worked as a family to help a loved one get on the path to recovery." Below that is a link to a form where individuals can upload their stories and an accompanying note.

In a video statement, President Donald Trump says the crisis is all around, but that fact is too often forgotten.

"Stigma, silence and a lack of information prevent us from confronting this crisis as we should," the President said. "We launch this website to bring together the stories behind the opioid epidemic."

