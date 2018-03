Trump launches a new website to solicit opioid addiction stories

(CNN) The White House is using a new website to collect and share stories from Americans about how they or someone they know overcame opioid addiction.

The website invites visitors to "share your story below by uploading a video about how you overcame addiction, volunteered at a recovery center, or worked as a family to help a loved one get on the path to recovery." Below that is a link to a form where individuals can upload their stories and an accompanying note.

The website, which the President announced earlier this month, frames the issue as "the crisis next door." It comes after Trump said his administration will push a "large-scale" ad campaign aimed at combating the opioid epidemic. The administration is also proposing stiffer penalties for high-intensity drug traffickers, including the death penalty for some.

In a video statement, President Donald Trump says the crisis is all around, but that fact is too often forgotten.

"Stigma, silence and a lack of information prevent us from confronting this crisis as we should," the President said. "We launch this website to bring together the stories behind the opioid epidemic."

Read More