(CNN) In a late-night TV appearance Friday, former President Jimmy Carter appeared to ding President Donald Trump, suggesting the current commander-in-chief is "a jerk."

"Does America want kind of a jerk as president?," Stephen Colbert asked the 39th president on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," after inquiring whether Carter had been "too nice" to be commander-in-chief.

"Apparently, from this recent election, yes. I never knew it before," Carter answered.

Asked by Colbert about what it takes to be president, Carter said he "used to think it was to tell the truth."

"But I've changed my mind lately," he continued.

