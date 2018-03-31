(CNN) President Donald Trump is continuing his attack against Amazon, accusing the company of scamming the US Postal Service.

"While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars," Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

"The Failing N.Y. Times reports that 'the size of the company's lobbying staff has ballooned,' and that......does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a 'lobbyist' and should so REGISTER," the President wrote. "If the P.O. 'increased its parcel rates, Amazon's shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.'"

He added, "This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now."

Is it a 'scam'?

