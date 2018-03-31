DOJ unit leader demoted, accused of sexism, favoritism

(CNN) The former head of the Justice Department's death penalty unit has been demoted following a New York Times inquiry into accusations that he promoted gender bias and a "sexualized environment" in the workplace.

Capital case section chief Kevin Carwile, who received an Excellence in Management Award from the Justice Department in 2011, has been accused of favoritism and sexism in how he oversaw the unit, which he was placed in charge of in 2010, the newspaper reported, citing court records, internal documents and interviews with current and former employees.

Employees of the unit, which helps the attorney general decide when to seek the death penalty, filed at least 12 complaints of favoritism and sexism to Justice Department officials, the inspector general and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, The Times reported. Some of the allegations against Carwile went unaddressed for years, and in the cases that were investigated, the accusers were never informed of the conclusions, the Times reported. Six employees told the newspaper they eventually left the section or government altogether partly due to the toxic environment.

Carwile remained in his leadership role during the investigations, according to the Times. Carwile declined to comment to the Times, but he was demoted and sent to another division after the newspaper contacted the Justice Department about the allegations, the newspaper reported.

Department spokesman Ian Prior gave CNN the same statement he provided the Times: "The Department of Justice takes these allegations extremely seriously but cannot discuss specific employee disciplinary actions, or comment on internally handled personnel actions or matters that may impact personal privacy."

