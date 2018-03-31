(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from March 25 through 31.

Mel Evans/AP

A group of Second Amendment advocates watch as the New Jersey assembly votes on a number of gun control bills on Monday. President Trump came to the defense of the Second Amendment on Wednesday after a Tuesday op-ed by retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for its repeal.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Derrick Johnson, left, the president and CEO of the NAACP, and Yale Professor of Law Michael J. Wishnie at a news conference Wednesday announcing a lawsuit by the NAACP and Prince George's County, Maryland, against the US Census Bureau. The Commerce Department announced on Monday that the 2020 census would include a question about citizenship. The announcement raised concerns that a citizenship question would cause undocumented individuals not to complete the questionnaire and leave a large portion of the population uncounted.

Andrew Harnik/AP

President Trump kisses White House communications director Hope Hicks as she finishes her last day on the job Thursday. A source told CNN this week that several of Trump's outside advisers have told him he requires neither a chief of staff nor a communications director, at least in the traditional definition of those jobs.

Shizuo Kambayashi/AFP/Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Sunday.

John Bazemore/AP

Former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush attend a funeral for former Georgia Gov. and US Sen. Zell Miller in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images