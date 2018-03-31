UN calls for inquiry after Gaza's most violent day in 4 years

Gaza (CNN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent inquiry into Friday's violence in Gaza that left at least 17 Palestinians dead and more than 1,400 injured.

Guterres made his comments late Friday before an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address the issue. UN spokesman Farhan Haq relayed his statement to the media.

"This tragedy underlines the urgency of revitalizing the peace process aiming at creating the conditions for a return to meaningful negotiations for a peaceful solution that will allow Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side peacefully and in security," Guterres was reported as saying.

Funerals were expected to be held Saturday for those killed when thousands of Palestinians marched to Gaza's border with Israel a day earlier.

The "Land Day" march was held to mark the killing of six Arab Israelis during 1976 demonstrations against Israeli confiscations of Palestinian land.

