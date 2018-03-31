UK told to pull more diplomatic staff from Russia

Moscow (CNN) The UK will be expected to cut around 50 personnel from its diplomatic missions in Russia as tensions between the two nations deteriorate further following the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told CNN on Saturday that the number was calculated to ensure the two nations achieve parity in how many staff members they have working at their diplomatic missions.

Russia is now insisting that more leave so the staff will be the same size in the countries' respective embassies.

More than 25 countries announced this week that they would expel Russian diplomats in support of Britain, which blames Moscow for the March 4 nerve agent attack against Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the southern English city of Salisbury. Russia denies involvement.

