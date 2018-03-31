Malala Yousafzai returns to hometown in Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai returned to her hometown in Pakistan on Saturday for the first time since she was shot by the Taliban in 2012, according to security sources.

Yousafzai, 20, arrived by helicopter and went straight to her old house in Mingora in the Swat valley. Yousafzai also visited her old school.

She left a note in the school's guestbook, which reads:

"My first visit to Swat valley after 5 and half years since the attack. I have felt so happy. I am proud of my land and culture. The cadet college is beautiful and I thank the staff and principal for welcoming me. Best wishes and prayers, Malala."

Later, she shared photos of Swat valley and her family on Twitter.

