Malala Yousafzai returns to hometown in Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai returned to her hometown in Pakistan on Saturday for the first time since she was shot by the Taliban in 2012, according to security sources.

Yousafzai, 20, arrived by helicopter and went straight to her old house in Mingora in the Swat valley. She will also be visiting her old school where she will be meeting current pupils.

Her arrival in her hometown comes during her first visit to Pakistan since she captured worldwide attention after a member of the militant group shot Yousafzai and her classmates as they sat in a school bus in 2012.

Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan on Thursday at Benazir Bhutto International Airport flanked by heavy security in the early hours of Thursday morning, CNN affiliate Geo TV reported.

News of her surprise return made instant headlines in the country, where many see her as a hero while others consider her an agitator who should be silenced.

