Penitents of the Salud brotherhood carry a statue of Jesus on Sunday, March 25, as people watch the procession during Holy Week in Malaga, Spain. Holy Week in Andalusia is one the most important and famous religious feasts in Spain. Every year, thousands of Christians celebrate the week before Easter by remembering the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

People attend the Palm Sunday procession in Madrid on March 25. Palm Sunday is the last Sunday before Easter as Christians celebrate Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem and palm branches were placed in his path.

Worshippers carry a wooden cross down to the entrance of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during the Way of the Cross procession in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, March 30. Thousands of tourists and pilgrims descended on the holy city to attend activities to mark Christian Holy Week.

Members of the Las Penas brotherhood take part in a procession at Cordoba's Mosque-Cathedral during Palm Sunday.

Catholics at the Palm Sunday procession in Heiligenstadt, Germany, stand behind a larger-than-life statue depicting the suffering and death of Jesus. The city's annual Palm Sunday procession attracts large crowds as it moves through the streets.

Pilgrims celebrate Easter by crossing over the tidal causeway while carrying wooden crosses on the final leg of their annual pilgrimage to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne on March 30 in Berwick-upon-Tweed, England. Around 100 people celebrated by crossing at low tide during the pilgrimage, which ends on the island. The event sees pilgrims walking between 70 and 120 miles in the week leading up to Good Friday.

The silent Procession of the Christ of Peace takes place Thursday, March 29, in Santander, Spain. At midnight on Holy Thursday, the procession of Nazarenes walks the streets of the city, going with torches and in complete silence. It is one of the region's most solemn Holy Week processions.

Giant Easter palms are on display Tuesday, March 27, at the Easter market in Krakow, Poland.

Roman Catholic clergymen carry palm fronds during the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, in Jerusalem's Old City on March 25.

A Christian pilgrim holds a palm frond during the traditional Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

Worshippers carry wooden crosses down the Via Dolorosa during the Way of the Cross procession in the Old City on March 30 in Jerusalem.

Men dressed as Roman soldiers carry a float featuring a statue of Jesus during a Holy Week procession by members of San Francisco church in Antigua, Guatemala, on March 29. For days leading up to Easter Sunday each year, processions and religious floats parade through the streets of villages and cities across the country.

Indonesian Catholics re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus as Christian devotees mark Holy Week in Indonesia, a predominantly Islamic nation, at the compound of St. Mikael Church in Surabaya on March 30.

Penitents of the Cristo Salvador y del Amparo brotherhood carry a statue of Jesus on a cross during a Good Friday procession on a beach in Valencia, Spain, on March 30.

People light candles in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher after the Way of the Cross procession in Jerusalem's Old City on March 30.

Pope Francis delivers his Easter blessing at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, April 1.