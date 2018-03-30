Tad Cummins, former Tennessee teacher, plans to change plea to guilty

Story highlights Ex-teacher's lawyer files to reverse initial plea to guilty

He was indicted on two federal charges last year

(CNN) Tad Cummins, the former teacher accused of abducting his student from Tennessee and taking her to California, plans to switch his plea to guilty on two federal charges.

Cummins had been indicted last year on a charge of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison; and a second charge of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years, according to court documents. The second charge is related to his alleged destruction of two phones to impede the investigation, court documents said.

In a motion filed in the US District Court in Tennessee on Thursday, his lawyer wrote that "after case review, consultation, and personal reflection, he [Cummins] would like to enter a plea of guilty to both counts."

