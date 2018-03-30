This is the CTE pioneer who conducted Stephon Clark's second autopsy

(CNN) The pioneering pathologist who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in NFL players spoke slowly and deliberately Friday about his autopsy on a young man whose death at the hands of police led to protests in California's capital.

"At the second autopsy there were a total of eight gunshots -- a total of eight gunshot wounds, meaning that he was hit by eight bullets," Dr. Bennet Omalu said in the lilt of his native Nigeria.

"Stephon Clark received eight bullets. Six of the bullets ... exhibited gunshot wounds of entrance in the back, meaning he was shot in the back six times."

Omalu is no stranger to controversy: The NFL, a $13 billion industry, tried and failed to discredit his work.

Dr. Bennet Omalu at a Los Angeles screening of "Concussion" in 2015.

The story of his struggle to reveal the dangers of a game he says he did not, himself, quite understand, was told in the 2015 movie, "Concussion."

Read More