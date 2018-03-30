Kentucky off-duty officer shot and killed by impersonator, police say

(CNN) An off-duty police officer died Thursday in southwestern Kentucky after a man impersonating an officer shot him, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department.

Officer Phillip Meacham, 38, was driving his personal vehicle in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, when he was pulled over and shot by a man pretending to be an officer, CNN affiliate WSMV reported, citing local police.

Meacham was taken to a local hospital Thursday but he died from his injuries, said Trooper Rob Austin with the Kentucky State Police.

After an hours-long manhunt, law enforcement killed suspect James K. Decoursey about 30 miles south of Hopkinsville, the Logan County Sheriff's office said.

Hopkinsville is about 170 miles southwest of Louisville, near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Read More