5 things for March 30: Russia probe, Syria, race & policing, 'Serial' new trial

1. Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team last year made clear it wanted former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates' help, not so much against his former business partner Paul Manafort but with its central mission: investigating the Trump campaign's contact with the Russians. New information disclosed in court filings and to CNN this week begins to show how they're getting it.

The public saw the first signs of how the Mueller team plans to use information from Gates to tie Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, directly to a Russian intelligence agency. Mueller's team alleges that Gates was in contact with a close colleague of Manafort's who worked for a Russian intelligence agency -- and that Gates knew of the spy service ties in September and October 2016, while he worked on the Trump campaign.

2. Syria