A deported veteran is coming back 'home' after 14 years in Mexico

(CNN) For 14 years, Hector Barajas never abandoned his dream of coming back to the United States. Soon, he will return home to his family.

The deported veteran will become a US citizen in April, nearly a year after California Gov. Jerry Brown granted him a full pardon for a crime he committed before being deported to Mexico.

Barajas burst into tears Thursday as he read a letter telling him that he needs to attend a naturalization ceremony in San Diego.

"Fourteen years, man," he said sobbing. "Oh my God, this is great."

This moment! The time you get to tell a #deportedvet that he gets to come home to the nation he was willing to give his life defending!! Hector Barajas has been granted his citizenship!!! Thank you @JerryBrownGov, @ACLU_SoCal and entire @deported_vets coalition! A great day! pic.twitter.com/Wb2XdYcQdH — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) March 29, 2018

He had been unsure of his future before he was granted the governor's pardon but still decided to apply for citizenship. He passed the English and civic portions of his naturalization requirements in 2016, CNN affiliate KGTV reported.

